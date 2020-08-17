e-paper
Delhi records 652 fresh Covid-19 cases

Delhi records 652 fresh Covid-19 cases

There were 11,489 patients still recovering from the coronavirus disease as of Saturday evening. But with 1,022 recoveries recorded in the 24 hours pertaining to Sunday’s bulletin, the active case-count dropped to 10,823.

delhi Updated: Aug 17, 2020 02:59 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A health worker in PPE coveralls prepares to conduct coronavirus test from the collected nasal swab samples at Ramjas School in Daryaganj, New Delhi.
A health worker in PPE coveralls prepares to conduct coronavirus test from the collected nasal swab samples at Ramjas School in Daryaganj, New Delhi.(Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
         

The Capital added 652 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, the fewest fresh infections in the city since July 27, according to the health bulletin released by the Delhi government. While the drop in daily cases on Sunday is partly attributable to the drop in testing on account of Independence Day — 10,709 tests, compared to 18,271 the previous day, Delhi also recorded the joint lowest Covid-19 deaths since May 19 – eight.

Further, active cases dropped in the Capital for the first time since August 10. In fact, since dropping below 10,000 on August 4 for a day, active cases in the city rose for 10 of the 11 days after that. There were 11,489 patients still recovering from the disease as of Saturday evening. But with 1,022 recoveries recorded in the 24 hours pertaining to Sunday’s bulletin, the active case-count dropped to 10,823.

The Capital has seemingly turned a corner in its fight against the disease, and has recorded an average of 1022 new cases a day over the past seven days, a significant drop from a month ago. On July 16, Delhi had a weekly new case average of 1,656. At its peak in end-July, the capital was adding an average of above 3,000 cases a day.

