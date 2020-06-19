e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 19, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Delhi records maximum temperature of 46.4°C on Thursday

Delhi records maximum temperature of 46.4°C on Thursday

“Last night at 11:12 pm, Delhi’s peak power demand clocked 5985 MW, the season’s highest. It crossed the season’s previous high of 5899 MW recorded on June 16, 2020,” said BSES Delhi on Thursday.

delhi Updated: Jun 19, 2020 07:25 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Delhi
According to IMD, the above-normal temperatures in Delhi-NCR region and northwest India will continue till June 20, after which it is likely to dip.
According to IMD, the above-normal temperatures in Delhi-NCR region and northwest India will continue till June 20, after which it is likely to dip.(Sanjeev Verma/HT file photo)
         

A maximum temperature of 46.4°C was recorded in the national capital on Thursday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“Last night at 11:12 pm, Delhi’s peak power demand clocked 5985 MW, the season’s highest. It crossed the season’s previous high of 5899 MW recorded on June 16, 2020,” said BSES Delhi on Thursday.

According to IMD, the above-normal temperatures in Delhi-NCR region and northwest India will continue till June 20, after which it is likely to dip.

tags
top news
India-China stand-off: Galwan skies go quiet, tension simmers on the ground
India-China stand-off: Galwan skies go quiet, tension simmers on the ground
Positivity rate rises nationwide, pointing to faster spread of Covid-19
Positivity rate rises nationwide, pointing to faster spread of Covid-19
Mapping China’s large trade footprint in India
Mapping China’s large trade footprint in India
Covid-19 live: Hong Kong’s Disneyland reopens after nearly 5 months
Covid-19 live: Hong Kong’s Disneyland reopens after nearly 5 months
18 soldiers injured in Galwan Valley face-off stable: Latest developments
18 soldiers injured in Galwan Valley face-off stable: Latest developments
Solar eclipse in times of Covid-19: No gathering allowed
Solar eclipse in times of Covid-19: No gathering allowed
US secretary of state Mike Pompeo condoles death of Indian soldiers in face-off with Chinese troops
US secretary of state Mike Pompeo condoles death of Indian soldiers in face-off with Chinese troops
Covid spreads easily within families, symptomless spread common: Study
Covid spreads easily within families, symptomless spread common: Study
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaManish SisodiaSushant Singh RajputTS Telangana Inter Result 2020HPBOSE 12th Results 2020 LiveTelangana TS Inter Results 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In