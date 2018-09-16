Delhi’s civic agencies launch fortnight-long cleanliness drive

Delhi’s civic agencies launched Swachhata Hi Sewa campaign, which would continue till October 2, in their respective areas on Saturday to combat the problem of waste and spread awareness on personal hygiene.

Union minister of state for home affairs Kiren Rijiju was in Connaught Place to launch the campaign for the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC). To sensitise and educate residents, the council started an intensive cleanliness drive, which included Swachhta rallies, mass pledge-taking events, street plays, sanitation drives in markets and residential areas, cleanliness drive for public toilets, bus stops, parks and schools. These drives will be continued for a fortnight.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) also launched a campaign to clean up all tourist destinations, monuments and religious places in areas under its jurisdiction. “Swachhta activities were organised in all the four zones and in 114 SDMC schools. Students, teachers and citizens participated in the awareness rallies that were taken out from their respective schools. Places where cleanliness drives were conducted, include Qutub Minar, Mehrauli, Lotus Temple, Humyun Tomb, Iskon temple and the Delhi Zoo, among others.

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation said it will launch a series of projects, such as opening an effluent treatment plant in Swami Dayanand Hospital and treating a portion of the garbage dumped at the Ghazipur landfill.

North Delhi Municipal Corporation commissioner Madhup Vyas said that during this drive, special emphasis would be laid on the involvement of public representatives, RWAs, market associations and the subject of cleanliness would be included in the curriculum of primary classes.

Similarly, the Delhi Police also started the Swachhta-Hi-Sewa campaign with police commissioner Amulya Patnaik and other senior officers sweeping the premises of the Tilak Marg police station. A Delhi police spokesperson said, the cleanliness drive was held across all police stations at the same time and would be continued till October 2.

First Published: Sep 16, 2018 03:14 IST