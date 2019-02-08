Delhi’s first ambulance-bike batch, for congested areas, ready for action

Sixteen motorcycle ambulances were launched in Delhi on Thursday to provide first aid to those in need of emergency care in the three congested districts of East, Northeast Delhi and Shahdara.

“Ambulances sometimes are unable to get into the small lanes and bylanes. These bike ambulances will be able to reach there. These vehicles will also be able to navigate traffic,” said chief minister Arvind Kejriwal at the launch of the service.

The motorcycle ambulances will be dispatched along with the ambulance vans.

The service is expected to halve the response time of medical teams.

“We expect that the response time will be 10 minutes, down from the average 20 minutes across Delhi. From now, whenever we get a distress call on the 102 emergency number from the congested neighbourhoods, the bikes would be dispatched along with the ambulances so that the paramedics can attend to the patient before the ambulance gets there,” said LS Rana, head, Delhi Centralised Ambulance Trauma Services (CATS).

The motorcycle ambulances come with kits that contain contain air-splints to immobilise joints, ambu bag for assisted breathing, glucometer and pulse oximeter to check a person’s blood glucose and oxygen saturation levels, manual suction machine to clear airway, and foldable transfer sheets that can be used to move patients through a narrow stairwell or lane to the ambulance.

The motorcycles are equipped with three beacons — two in the front and one at the rear — a siren and a GPS-enabled tablet.

“These vehicles will be especially helpful in cases of heart attack, choking, accidents where the paramedics will be able to clear the airway, help in assisted breathing using Ambu bags or provide oxygen if needed, give chest compressions or pack bleeding wounds,” said Rana.

The project cost Rs 23 lakh, against the sanctioned Rs 40 lakh, the government said. There are plans to expand the project from three to 11 districts, to cover all congested areas in the city.

First Published: Feb 08, 2019 10:20 IST