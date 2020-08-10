e-paper
Delhi’s ISKCON temple to celebrate Janmashtami on August 12, entry for limited invitees

ISKCON temple authorities have decided not to serve food inside the premises rather they will provide packed food to the devotees.

delhi Updated: Aug 10, 2020 10:12 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
New Delhi
Preparations underway at the ISKCON Temple in Delhi ahead of Krishna Janmashtami.
Preparations underway at the ISKCON Temple in Delhi ahead of Krishna Janmashtami.(HT Photo )
         

As a precautionary measure in view of the coronavirus outbreak, the ISKCON temple in the national capital will not allow the devotees (common people) on the day of Janmashtami, which will be observed on August 12.

Vrajendra Nandan Das, vice president of ISKCON, New Delhi told ANI, “This year the grandeur has been lessened due to Covid-19. The entry will be purely based on limited invitation. We request all the devotees to stay with us virtually on this auspicious day.”

Following coronavirus pandemic necessities, thermal scanning will be conducted at the entrance of the temple as well as hand sanitisers will be available. The invites will have to pass through sanitizer tunnel before entering the main temple.

Although earlier the authorities used to open five gates for the visitors on Janmashtami, this time invitees will enter from gate number 4. Moreover, the temple will miss the spectacular flower decoration on the occasion.

Vrajendra Nandan Das said, “We used to get flowers from abroad to decorate the temple mainly because they stay fresh for long, however, this time we are getting flowers mostly from local markets and few other states.”

The temple authorities have decided not to serve food inside the premises rather they will provide packed food to the devotees.

Preparations underway at the ISKCON Temple in Delhi ahead of Krishna Janmashtami on August 11. ISKCON temple in Delhi will observe Janmashtami on August 12.

