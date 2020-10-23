e-paper
Lok Nayak gets a 1,500-bed block, to be Delhi's biggest hospital

Lok Nayak gets a 1,500-bed block, to be Delhi’s biggest hospital

delhi Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 15:22 IST
Anonna Dutt
Anonna Dutt
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal speaks during the foundation stone laying function for a 1500-bedded medical block at the LNJP Hospital in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI23-10-2020_000079A)
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal speaks during the foundation stone laying function for a 1500-bedded medical block at the LNJP Hospital in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI23-10-2020_000079A)(PTI)
         

The Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal laid the foundation stone of a 1,500-bed medical block at Lok Nayak hospital, where the hospital’s out-patient clinics were housed before being moved to its current location.

In addition, 300 beds will be added in the existing building, taking the hospital’s bed strength to 3,800 in 2.5 years. This will be the biggest hospital in Delhi and one of the biggest in India.

The upcoming building will be a 22-storey facility that will have modular operation theatres, several intensive care unit beds, and all diagnostic facilities under one roof. The project is likely to be completed in just over two years, the Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said.

“The chief minister had a vision of providing world-class medical facilities to the people of Delhi and this is a step in that direction. Usually, not even a 50-bed hospital is made in such a small plot of land, but we have decided to create a 1,500 bed facility. It will be a 25-floor block – three levels below the ground, and 22 above. The entire facility will be centrally air-conditioned. The patients will not have to go from one wing to the other; all the services will be available under the same roof. There will be OTs, ICUs, wards, consultation rooms, MRI service everything,” said Jain.

Not only will the facility be “world-class”, the CM said that the project is extremely economical.

“The cost per bed for this project is just 30 lakh rupees. The total cost of the project comes up to 450 crores. In comparison, if you look at any government hospitals under construction – by central or any state governments – the per bed cost comes up to 1.25 or 1.5 crores. Plus, all the projects in Delhi in the last five years have been completed before time with money being saved. Mostly, the government projects get delayed by years and end up costing crores more than planned,” said Kejriwal at the ceremony.

The ministers congratulated the staff of the hospital for taking care of Covid-19 patients and paid respect to the sacrifice of the doctors and technicians who lost their lives to Covid-19.

