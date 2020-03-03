Delhi gangster ‘surrenders’ after being surrounded by cops

delhi

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 10:34 IST

The Delhi Police on Monday arrested the city’s most wanted criminal, Jitender alias Gogi. The police have also arrested Kuldeep Mann and Rohit - the two associates of Gogi who figure in Delhi Police’s list of top 10 most wanted criminals.

In a video being circulated on social media, Gogi is heard saying that he is surrendering after being surrounded by the cops. He also says that he fears he will be killed in an encounter.

Gogi was involved in the killing of Haryana-based singer 22-year-old Harshita Dahiya, who was gunned down by assailants in 2017 in Panipat. He carries a cash reward of Rs 4 lakh in Delhi and Rs 2.5 lakh in Haryana.

Harshita’s jailed brother-in-law Dinesha Karala had admitted to the police during interrogation that he had hired Gogi and three others to kill the singer.

Six imported pistols have been recovered from the gangster along with a cache of ammunition.

There have been a number of shootouts in the national capital as a result of rivalries in different gangs operating in the region. Virender Mann, a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader, was shot dead in Narela in September last year; the attackers pumped dozens of bullets in Mann who died on the spot. Three others were killed after shots were fired from attackers in Nihal Vihar in Nagloi.

The police say that Gogi is a big catch as rivalry between two gangsters - Gogi and Sunil alias Tillu - has led to bloodbath and deaths of more than a dozen people from both sides in the city in the last few years.

The police have launched investigations after the arrest.