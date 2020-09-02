e-paper
Delhi set to receive light rainfall today, predicts IMD

Scientists said that the spell of rain would intensify from Thursday and continue until Saturday

delhi Updated: Sep 02, 2020 08:37 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A child enjoys himself on a road during rainfall in New Delhi last week.
A child enjoys himself on a road during rainfall in New Delhi last week. (ANI)
         

Delhi is all set to receive another spell of rain. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted light rainfall in some parts of the national capital.

Scientists said that the spell of rain would intensify from Thursday and continue until Saturday.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre, said that Delhi and its satellite towns in the national capital region (NCR) would receive moderate to heavy rain between Thursday and Saturday.

“A weak low-pressure area has been created over the Bay of Bengal and this will bring rainfall in states, including Odisha, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, on Wednesday. In the northern states, such as Delhi, there is a forecast of rain intensifying from Thursday onwards,” he said.

The convergence of easterly and south-westerly winds is also creating a suitable condition for rainfall activity in the region, scientists explained.

