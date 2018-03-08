Delhi set to witness highest power demand this summer

Delhi power minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said that the national capital is expected to witness highest ever peak electricity demand of 7,000 megawatt (MW) this summer, and the power department has made arrangement to deal with this.

Announcing the action plan for electricity supply in Delhi, Jain said that this summer, the government was aiming at zero percent power cuts.

Steps such as replacing old transformers with new ones, and repair of machinery engaged in the distribution system, have been taken to avoid power outages.

Last year, Delhi recorded lowest percentage of power cuts — 0.06% with respect to total energy consumption.

“We have enough back-end arrangements to meet the power demand that is expected to reach up to a historic 7,000 MW level in June this year. Besides, we have additional capacity to provide 700-800 MW extra power in case of emergency,” Jain said at a press conference.

The peak power demand had breached the 6,000 MW-mark last year settling at 6,526 MW in June.

As per the projections, the power demand for summer months in Delhi is expected to remain 6,000 MW in April, 6,450 in May, 7,000 MW in June, 6,500 MW in July, 6,400 MW in August, and 6,000 MW in September.

Other steps include running the closed Badarpur thermal power plant for three months after March.

The three power distribution companiesBSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL), BSES Yamuna. Power Limited (BYPL) and Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) are responsible for power distribution in Delhi.

Jain said that the government was also exploring the options of green power to ensure enough supply for the city and has purchased 1,000 MW green power that will be available within next one year. “The government has purchased 750 MW of solar power at the rate of Rs 2.44 per unit, and wind power at the rate of Rs 2.50,” he said.

Jain reiterated his government’s stand that the power tariff should not be hiked for next ten years.

“We will send the proposal for imposing fine for unscheduled outages to the lieutenant governor for his approval,” the minister said.