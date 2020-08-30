e-paper
Delhi: Strong winds provide respite from humidity

Delhi: Strong winds provide respite from humidity

delhi Updated: Aug 30, 2020 23:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Hot and sweltry conditions of Saturday made way for gusty winds a day later, which helped pull the temperature down and keep the weather pleasant on Sunday.

While light rainfall was observed in some parts of the city, gusty winds brought down the day temperature by at least three notches.

On Sunday, the day (maximum) temperature was recorded at 31.4 degrees Celsius, which is three notches below the season’s average, the night (minimum) temperature settled at 26.7 degrees Celsius.

A day earlier on Saturday, the day temperature had settled at 35 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal. The night temperature was 24.8 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.

Scientists at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that on Saturday, the heat and a sense of discomfort was felt mainly because of high humidity levels and the bright sun due to the absence of a cloud cover.

According to IMD officials, the winds were recorded at a speed of 30-40kmph, which were mainly responsible for bringing the mercury down. “The winds were mainly because of cyclonic circulation in northwest Madhya Pradesh and northeast Rajasthan. The winds are likely to blow on Monday as well, however, the speed will slow down to 20-25 kmph,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre.

Safdarjung Observatory, which is considered the representative of Delhi’s weather, recorded only ‘traces’ of rainfall, Aya Nagar weather station received 1.6 mm rainfall, Lodhi Road also recorded traces, while Palam received 0.9 mm rain. Delhi Ridge did not record any rainfall at all.

“The monsoon trough is southwards near South Rajasthan. Very light rain or drizzle is expected over the next two days. However, a good spell of rainfall is expected to hit Delhi between September 2 and 3 when the trough will be close to the northern region,” said Srivastava.

