e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 10, 2020
Home / Delhi News / Delhi to have colder days till weekend, slight rise in temperature from Sunday

Delhi to have colder days till weekend, slight rise in temperature from Sunday

Scientists at IMD have forecast colder days till the weekend with both day (maximum) and night temperatures (minimum) expected to fall by 2-3 degrees C.

delhi Updated: Jan 10, 2020 08:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Cyclists brave the morning chill and fog in the outskirts of Dwarka, Delhi, Friday, Jan 10, 2020.
Cyclists brave the morning chill and fog in the outskirts of Dwarka, Delhi, Friday, Jan 10, 2020.(Vipin Kumar ‘ HT Photo )
         

Delhi woke up to a relatively colder morning on Friday after almost a week of experiencing high night temperatures. At 6.10 am, the minimum temperature was recorded 5.3 degrees Celsius, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Scientists at IMD have forecast colder days till the weekend with both day (maximum) and night temperatures (minimum) expected to fall by 2-3 degrees C.

“Cold northwesterly winds are blowing over Delhi after the recent snow, rainfall and hail activity in the western Himalayan region. Both day and night temperatures are likely to drop till at least January 11,” said a senior IMD scientist.

The normal day temperature for this time of the year is 19.4 degrees Celsius and the minimum is 7 degrees Celsius.

On Thursday, the minimum temperature was 8.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average while the maximum temperature was recorded at 15 degrees Celsius, four degrees below normal.

However, from Sunday, the wind direction will change to south-westerly which will result in a slight rise in temperature. “Around that time, a cyclonic circulation is likely to form over south Pakistan and west Rajasthan. The winds will blow from land and, hence, the chill will go away. Also, this circulation is likely to induce light rainfall on January 13. There is also forecast of moderate to dense fog during January 12-13,” the IMD scientist said.

Meanwhile, despite the winds, the air quality on Friday morning plunged with the air quality index (AQI) reading 227 in the ‘poor’ zone, a deterioration from the overall AQI of 203, the day before.

However, weather experts said, the winds will pick up pace during the day and help improve the air quality.

tags
top news
‘No takers for your malware’: Indian envoy to UN hits out at Pakistan
‘No takers for your malware’: Indian envoy to UN hits out at Pakistan
‘Foreign’ links of Popular Front of India under scanner
‘Foreign’ links of Popular Front of India under scanner
Supreme Court ruling on curbs in Jammu and Kashmir expected today
Supreme Court ruling on curbs in Jammu and Kashmir expected today
Not naming Delhi CM face is a strategy, says Prakash Javadekar
Not naming Delhi CM face is a strategy, says Prakash Javadekar
Deepika Padukone’s Skill India promo video dropped after JNU visit
Deepika Padukone’s Skill India promo video dropped after JNU visit
Madame Tussauds removes waxworks of Harry, Meghan from royal family display
Madame Tussauds removes waxworks of Harry, Meghan from royal family display
House approves measure to restrain Trump’s actions on Iran
House approves measure to restrain Trump’s actions on Iran
‘3-engine’ governance, ‘nationalism vs anarchy’: Javadekar on BJP’s Delhi poll pitch
‘3-engine’ governance, ‘nationalism vs anarchy’: Javadekar on BJP’s Delhi poll pitch
trending topics
Najeeb casesESIC HospitalIBPS 2019 ScorecardKushal PunjabiReliance Jio Wi-Fi callingAjay DevgnJNU violenceRealme 5i

don't miss

latest news

india news

Delhi News