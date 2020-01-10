Delhi to have colder days till weekend, slight rise in temperature from Sunday

delhi

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 08:26 IST

Delhi woke up to a relatively colder morning on Friday after almost a week of experiencing high night temperatures. At 6.10 am, the minimum temperature was recorded 5.3 degrees Celsius, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Scientists at IMD have forecast colder days till the weekend with both day (maximum) and night temperatures (minimum) expected to fall by 2-3 degrees C.

“Cold northwesterly winds are blowing over Delhi after the recent snow, rainfall and hail activity in the western Himalayan region. Both day and night temperatures are likely to drop till at least January 11,” said a senior IMD scientist.

The normal day temperature for this time of the year is 19.4 degrees Celsius and the minimum is 7 degrees Celsius.

On Thursday, the minimum temperature was 8.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average while the maximum temperature was recorded at 15 degrees Celsius, four degrees below normal.

However, from Sunday, the wind direction will change to south-westerly which will result in a slight rise in temperature. “Around that time, a cyclonic circulation is likely to form over south Pakistan and west Rajasthan. The winds will blow from land and, hence, the chill will go away. Also, this circulation is likely to induce light rainfall on January 13. There is also forecast of moderate to dense fog during January 12-13,” the IMD scientist said.

Meanwhile, despite the winds, the air quality on Friday morning plunged with the air quality index (AQI) reading 227 in the ‘poor’ zone, a deterioration from the overall AQI of 203, the day before.

However, weather experts said, the winds will pick up pace during the day and help improve the air quality.