Delhi to see dry weather this week

The IMD has forecast a partly cloudy sky and strong surface winds at a speed of up to 30 kilometres per hour (kmph) to blow across the national capital on Wednesday

HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IMD officials said Tuesday was warm because of clear skies, bright sun and high humidity level.
IMD officials said Tuesday was warm because of clear skies, bright sun and high humidity level. (Sonu Mehta/HT Photo)
         

Delhi is likely to experience dry weather over the next four-five days after a spell of light rains over the past week, India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said.

The IMD has forecast a partly cloudy sky and strong surface winds at a speed of up to 30 kilometres per hour (kmph) to blow across the national capital on Wednesday.

Also Read: Many parts of peninsular India to experience rain for next 4-5 days

On Tuesday, Delhi experienced a hot and humid day. The maximum day temperature was 35.3 degrees Celsius (C), which was two notches above normal. While the minimum night temperature was 25.1 degrees C.

IMD officials said Tuesday was warm because of clear skies, bright sun and high humidity level.

“Delhi’s neighbouring areas such as south of Gurugram and western Uttar Pradesh (UP) are experiencing rainfall following which there is high moisture content in the atmosphere leading to humidity. Besides, clear skies and sun contributed to the heat. Delhi may see such a dry weather for the next four-five days. So far, there is no system for rainfall formation in the northern region,” said an IMD official.

