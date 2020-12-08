e-paper
Delhi: Two cops suspended after carcasses of cows found in Dwarka drain

Delhi: Two cops suspended after carcasses of cows found in Dwarka drain

delhi Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 00:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The police suspended two constables and are in the process of registering a first information report (FIR) after the carcasses of a few cows were found in and around a drain in Pichanpur village near Dwarka on Monday afternoon.

Santosh Meena, the deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka), said that the carcasses of a few cows were discovered in a drain by local residents after which the police were alerted. “We are in the process of registering an FIR and have suspended two constables for negligence,” said the DCP.

The officer said that they are awaiting doctors’ report to conclude whether these was fresh or old carcasses. He said it was difficult to say at this stage how many cows had been killed. “There could be five or even ten carcasse, we can’t say right now. But it could possibly be a case of slaughter,” said Meena.

The discovery also drew Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, the member of Parliament from West Delhi constituency, to the spot.

“The carcasses were found at an isolated stretch near a drain and it appears the slaughtering had been going on for a while. On Monday, a cow was found with its neck slit, which aroused the suspicion of the local residents. They searched the spot to find the carcasses of several cows,” said Verma.

He said that the police are checking CCTV camera footage for clues about the suspects and have promised quick arrests.

