Delhi under lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak: List of restrictions and exemptions

delhi

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 09:09 IST

Delhi has been placed under a complete lockdown between March 23 and March 31 amid the coronavirus outbreak that has infected 29 people and claimed one life in the national capital so far. The lockdown came into force at 6 am.

The lockdown was announced by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, the day of Janta Curfew across India. The CM urged people in the Capital to stay home as much as possible and said that “extraordinary times called for extraordinary measures” to fight the public health threat triggered by the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Here are the details of the advisory issued by the Delhi government on the lockdown:

The Government of NCT of Delhi has issued the Delhi Epidemic Diseases, COVID-19 Regulations, 2020 under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 for prevention and containment of COVID-19. In exercise of the aforesaid powers, it is hereby notified that a lockdown in the whole of territorial jurisdiction of NCT of Delhi from 0600 hrs on Monday, 23rd March, 2020 to midnight of Tuesday, 31st March, 2020, stipulating the following restrictions:

Restrictions:

a. No public transport services including operation of private buses, taxis, auto-rickshaws, rickshaws and e-rickshaws etc. shall be permitied. Only DTC buses shall operate at not more than 25% capacity to cater to personnel engaged in essential services.

b. All shops, commercial establishments, factories, workshops, offices, godowns, weekly bazaars etc. shall close their operations.

c. The motorable and unmotorable borders of NCT of Delhi with the neighbouring states of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh shall be sealed.

d. Movement of inter-state buses/trains/metro (DMRC) shall be suspended.

e. All domestic/international flights arriving to Delhi during this period shall be suspended.

f. Construction activity of any kind shall be suspended.

g. All religious places of any denomination shall be closed.

h. People are required to stay at home and come out only for basic services (as enumerated below) within the vicinity of their residences while strictly following the social distancing

guidelines issued earlier.

Exempt categories:

However, the following services/establishments are excluded from the purview of this order and shall continue to function normally:

a. Offices charged with law and order and magisterial duties

b. Police

c. Health

d. Fire

e. Prisons

f. Fair Price Shops (Public Distribution System)

g. Electricity

h. Water

i. Municipal Services

j. Activities related to functioning of Legislative Assembly of Delhi

k. Pay and Accounts Office (only for salary /wages /contingent/ health & essential services related expenditure)

l. Print and Electronic Media

m. Cashier/Teller operations of banks (including ATMs)

n. Telecom, Internet and Postal services

o. E-commerce of all essential goods including food, pharmaceutical and medical equipments

p. Food items, groceries (fruits/ vegetables/milk/ bakery items, meat, fish etc.)

q. Milk plants

r. General Provision stores

s. Take away/ home delivery in restaurants.

t. Chemists and Pharmacies.

u. Petrol pumps, LPG/Oil agencies (including their godown and transportation-related activities)

v. Animal fodder

w. Manufacturing , processing, transportation, distribution, storage , trade/commerce and logistics related to all the above services/establishments and commodities required for delivery of these above services

x. Any other essential service/ establishment that may be exempted by the Government

Important points:

1. The aforesaid services/establishments that are permitied to function shall strictly follow the guidelines and protocol related to social distancing, without deviation.

2. People who come out to provide or avail essential services shall be allowed on their self-declaration.

3. Any congregation of more than 5 persons is strictly prohibited and punishable as per law.

4. The employees of private establishments (including temporary/ t/ outsourced etc.) required to stay at home in view of this order shall be treated as “on duty” and be paid in full.

5. Order in respect of the offices of the Government of India shall be issued by the Government of India accordingly.

6. Any person found violating this order shall be prosecuted as per the relevant provisions of law..