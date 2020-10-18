e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Delhi wakes up to hazy skies, air quality remains ‘poor’

Delhi wakes up to hazy skies, air quality remains ‘poor’

The wind direction was north-westerly on Saturday and will continue to remain so for the next couple of days, an IMD scientist said.

delhi Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 10:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
The capital city is enveloped in smog.
The capital city is enveloped in smog.(ANI Photo)
         

Delhi’s air quality continued to be in the ‘poor’ category on Sunday, with the air quality index settling at 276 at 7am, according to government data.

Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed that the hourly average air quality index of Delhi at 7am was 276 on Sunday. On Saturday evening, the overall air quality index of the city was 287, also in the ‘poor’ category.

Air quality

The situation is likely to be similar on Sunday.

“The wind direction was north-westerly on Saturday and will continue to remain so for the next couple of days. Stubble fires will impact Delhi’s air,” said Vijay Soni, scientist at India Meteorology Department (air quality management division).

Air quality in land-locked Delhi-National Capital Region deteriorates rapidly every year with the onset of winter weather conditions, vehicular emissions, and stubble burning of crops from neighbouring states such as Haryana, UP and Punjab. Coupled with low wind speed, pollutants are not dispersed easily, blanketing the region in toxic smog and haze

Data shows that action against stubble fires has not been as widespread this year, as compared to previous years. Far fewer subsidised straw management machines have reached farmers in Punjab and Haryana this year compared to the past two years -- potentially exacerbating the worsening air quality.

tags
top news
India’s Covid-19 tally over 7.49 million, more than 6.59 million have recovered
India’s Covid-19 tally over 7.49 million, more than 6.59 million have recovered
‘Could’ve exercised restraint in his words’: Shah on Maha guv’s letter to CM
‘Could’ve exercised restraint in his words’: Shah on Maha guv’s letter to CM
No one can take away Indian land, says Amit Shah amid border row with China
No one can take away Indian land, says Amit Shah amid border row with China
Assam Covid cases cross 200,000-mark; nearly 900 fatalities recorded
Assam Covid cases cross 200,000-mark; nearly 900 fatalities recorded
Hyderabad to witness more rains after days of downpours
Hyderabad to witness more rains after days of downpours
‘He went out & didn’t come back’: Dhoni on why he gave last over to Jadeja
‘He went out & didn’t come back’: Dhoni on why he gave last over to Jadeja
Minister urges opposition to let trains carrying Vaishno Devi pilgrims pass during Navratri
Minister urges opposition to let trains carrying Vaishno Devi pilgrims pass during Navratri
Covid update: PM Modi reviews situation; vaccine update; new curbs in Europe
Covid update: PM Modi reviews situation; vaccine update; new curbs in Europe
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In