Delhiites wake up to foggy Sunday morning

Delhiites woke up to a foggy morning with overcast skies, as the minimum temperature settled at 9.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average.

The maximum temperature was forecast to be 19 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, a meteorological department official said.

The weather office has forecast dense to very dense fog in the morning for Sunday with humidity at 8.30 am recorded at 95 per cent.

The minimum temperature on Saturday was 8.2 degrees Celsius and the maximum was 17.9 degrees Celsius.

First Published: Feb 03, 2019 10:56 IST