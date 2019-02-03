 Delhiites wake up to foggy Sunday morning
Today in New Delhi, India
Feb 03, 2019-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Delhiites wake up to foggy Sunday morning

Delhiites woke up to a foggy morning with overcast skies, as the minimum temperature settled at 9.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average.

delhi Updated: Feb 03, 2019 10:58 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Delhi,weather,India news
Commuters make their way through fog on a cold winter day, at Delhi-Gurugram Expressway, in Gurugram, India.(Yogendra Kumar/HTFILE PHOTO)

Delhiites woke up to a foggy morning with overcast skies, as the minimum temperature settled at 9.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average.

The maximum temperature was forecast to be 19 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, a meteorological department official said.

The weather office has forecast dense to very dense fog in the morning for Sunday with humidity at 8.30 am recorded at 95 per cent.

The minimum temperature on Saturday was 8.2 degrees Celsius and the maximum was 17.9 degrees Celsius.

First Published: Feb 03, 2019 10:56 IST

tags

more from delhi