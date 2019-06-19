‘Depressed’ man jumps in front of train at Civil Lines Metro station, dies

A 24-year-old man died after he jumped in front of a Metro train at Civil Lines station on Tuesday, the police said.

The person was identified as Nitin Singh, a resident of Jagatpur village in north Delhi, the police said in a statement, adding that “he was suffering from depression and undergoing treatment for the past two years”.

According to the police, the incident took place around 12 pm. The police received the information from the station control room. They reached the station and removed Singh’s body from the tracks.

Once the identity of the person was ascertained, officials traced his family members who told the investigating officer that Singh had left home around one-and-a-half hours before the incident took place and did not inform about his whereabouts to anyone, the police said.

According to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, the incident caused a brief disruption in Metro services between Vishwavidyalaya and Kashmere Gate stations on the Yellow Line that runs from Delhi’s Samaypur Badli to HUDA City Centre in Gurugram.

The Metro service on the Yellow Line was affected for 15-20 minutes following the incident.

According to a DMRC official, the train bound for Huda City Centre station was approaching a platform at the Civil Lines station when the man jumped in front of it and was run over by it. Delhi Metro informed police immediately,” the official said..

First Published: Jun 19, 2019 04:17 IST