Dhanteras 2020: Shaadi shopping, silver steal the show

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 12:58 IST

Silver jewellery, trinkets, coins, minimalist designs, surge in demand of solitaire, this Dhanteras is all about these and trending among Delhiites. As the denizens gear up to celebrate Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, wherein Goddess Lakshmi, along with Lord Kubera who is the God of wealth, jewellers in the city share what’s trending among the Delhi-NCR folks, as some even opt for wedding shopping amid the corona scare.

Silver steals the show

While it is considered auspicious to buy gold and other precious metals on Dhanteras, Silver is shining brighter in the market than the yellow metal. “Chandni Chowk has the best, and often the cheapest rates for metals in the market. Still demand for Gold is restricted to people who are looking to invest in wedding jewellery. For Dhanteras, Silver is reigning supreme; keeping with the tradition, people are coming to purchase silver utensils, hathdi and murtis,” says Naresh Bansal, who runs Bansal and Sons, a jewellery store in Chandni Chowk.

Coins tinkle

Loss of jobs, and less income made people dip deep into their savings during the pandemic. “People invest in precious metal from their savings. Ab savings nahi hain toh log kya hi lenge,” opines Shashank Bharadwaj, who runs Bhagwati Jewellery store in West Delhi and says mere 20% of his customers are opting to come to the store. He says silver, and occasionally gold coins, have found new takers. “Earlier people would purchase jewellery, but coins are very popular this time since they let people celebrate Dhanteras without burning a hole in their pocket,” adds Bharadwaj.

Delicate is not just classy but affordable too

Raj Kumar, owner of Mayur Jewellers in Janakpuri tells us buyers are showing a keen interest in trendy silver jewellery since Gold is not within everyone’s reach. “We don’t see a lot of visitors to the store these days, and the ones who are coming, wish to purchase small, delicate silver trinkets like anklets, small pendants and earrings. We have a good variety of it too. Gold ke daam toh aasmaan chhu rahe hain, toh ab silver hi bik raha hai,” he adds.

With the wedding season in full swing, and the occasion of Dhanteras, women purchase gold jewellery at a mall, in Gurugram. ( Photo: Parveen Kumar/HT )

Shopping because there’s shaadi in the family

Gaurav Nagi, director, Nagi Jeweller, Lajwanti Garden, says, “Bahut saari shaadiyan hai. There are pot of weddings happening and people are buying gold jewellery for that purpose. Jinke ghar do saal saal ke baad bhi shaadiya hain woh bhi abhi purshase kar rahe hain ki aage aur nah bad jaaye. Silver mein interest kam hain. Gold mein bridal jewellery zyada chal rahi hain jaise ki bangles, necklace, earrings.”

Salespersons call up customers to get leads

A sales representative from Carat Lane, a jewellery store in Gurugram, says, “Earlier they used to be more walk-ins. Now, we call customers and get leads. Our business and sales have been good. Compared to last year, it is still good. In terms of designs, we are pushing for solitaire since the gold rate is very high!”

Surge in demand of solitaires

With the gradual scaling up of the market, and with the festive season, the sentiment has completely changed, says Ageerika Hari, founder and chief designer, Vaitaanika-Inspire the jewel in you, Santushti Complex, Chanakyapuri. “The spend in jewellery has marginally increased, and a lot of people are actually showing interest in minimal designs over big chunky jewellery. What is selling right now is meenakari, diamond, rose gold, functional jewellery and silver jewellery. Post the reopening of the market, we saw huge interest in silver jewellery specially neckpieces and earrings and a combination of silver and diamond for rings. Also, the demand of solitaires has increased. We’ve seen women and men with set ideas of what they want in solitaire and what carat and what cut, and with serious buying and clear ideas it helps us jewellers to provide them with the best possible rings and sets,” she says.

