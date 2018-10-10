Differently-abled DU students say food subsidy withdrawn

Differently-abled Delhi University students have alleged that the 50 percent food subsidy given to them in hostel mess has been withdrawn, even as the administration said they were trying to work out the modalities.

Students claimed they were getting subsidy on mess food since 2012 but from July onwards, they have to pay the same rates as the other students.

A resident of Mansarowar Hostel in the varsity said, “In 2012, we had raised a demand for separate hostels for PwD (persons with disabilities). At that time, the varsity said that there would be five per cent reservation on the seats and the mess rates would be halved. But from the last two-three months, we have not been getting food at subsidised rates.

Another student, a resident of University Hostel For Women, said many hostels — such as Mansarowar Hostel, Ambedkar Hostel and CIE Hostel — have stopped giving food at subsidised rates.

“From this session onwards, these three hostels have stopped giving food subsidy. We have been told that the other hostels will also not give subsidy in the next two-three months after their funds are exhausted,” she said.

Sources said DU has not received any grant from the UGC since it has not signed the tripartite memorandum of understanding sent by the HRD ministry.

The agreement to be signed between the HRD ministry, DU and UGC was sent to the varsity last year, and the varsity has to sign it to continue receiving funds from the UGC.

An official from the varsity said, “The varsity had been giving the subsidy from 2012 on its own. It was not receiving any funding for it. It is not that we have withdrawn it. We will continue to give it. There have been some procedural changes and we are working them out so that this can be continued.”

Oct 10, 2018