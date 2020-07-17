e-paper
Home / Delhi News / DMRC begins constructing underground section of Krishna Park Extension station

DMRC begins constructing underground section of Krishna Park Extension station

delhi Updated: Jul 17, 2020 23:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday started the work of the underground section of Krishna Park Extension station on Janakpuri-RK Ashram Marg corridor—a part of Metro Phase-4.

The Metro started the construction of diaphragm walls—concrete walls used in deep excavation-based projects, especially in congested areas. The diaphragm walls will be used during the tunnelling of a 1.4 kilometre stretch between Janakpuri West and Keshopur with tunnel boring machines.

“We will secure the excavated area with these walls and then commence the construction of the underground station. This technology has been used for Delhi Metro’s underground stations since we constructed Phase 1,” Anuj Dayal, the executive director of corporate communications, DMRC, said.

Of the 28.92 km-long Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg corridor, the underground segment between Janakpuri West and Keshopur is 7.74km-long. The corridor is an extension of Magenta Line and will comprise 22 stations. Construction work on this particular section had started in December last year.

