DMRC’s yellow line faces delay, restored to normal

The delay on yellow line lasted for about 30 minutes, after which the DMRC announced that normal services have resumed.

delhi Updated: Oct 15, 2019 15:45 IST
New Delhi
Commuters travelling by the Delhi Metro’s Yellow line on Tuesday faced issues due to a delay, forcing trains to move at a slow pace between Qutub Minar and Huda City Centre.

The stretch is important for the people working in Gurugram.

“Delay in services between Qutub Minar and Huda City Centre. Normal service on all other lines,” the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a tweet.

The delay lasted for about 30 minutes, after which the DMRC announced that normal services have resumed.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 15:45 IST

Delhi News