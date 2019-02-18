DMRC to cut down on ‘excessive announcements’ on Magenta Line after complaints from passengers

To provide relief to passengers complaining of “excessive announcements” on the Metro network, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has decided to reduce the number of audio bulletins inside the trains from Monday on the Magenta Line, which connects Janakpuri West and Noida’s Botanical Garden.

Senior officials of the DMRC said that at present, 34 audio and video announcements are made during the 57-minute journey.

In a statement issued Sunday, the DMRC said it has decided to reduce the number of audio announcements, made to disperse information about commuters sitting on floors and suspicious articles, among others, to only seven times, on a trial basis for three months.

Twenty five announcements will be made in video format, a senior official said.

“Announcements welcoming commuters to Delhi Metro, urging them to use smart cards and for depositing tokens while exiting the Metro will be made via videos now,” the statement said.

Rest of the announcements, such as warning male passengers against entering the ladies’ coach and the train’s its direction, will be made at platforms, the statement added.

Mandatory announcements, however, such as those notifying passengers of the next station, direction of door-opening, destination station and terminal station will continue as usual in both audio and video formats inside trains.

The measure will reduce the number of audio announcements inside the train but information will be available on video displays, it said. Commuters say some of the excessive announcements can be done away with, now that people are largely familiar with the Delhi Metro.

Based on the feedback received, DMRC will decide whether to continue this measure and introduce it on Pink Line — Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar — as well after three months and further on other lines of the network.

First Published: Feb 18, 2019 09:59 IST