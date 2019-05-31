DTTDC fined Rs 5.5 lakh for choking Yamuna

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has imposed an environment compensation of Rs 5.5 lakh on the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation Ltd (DTTDC) for choking the Yamuna’s flow with debris from the Signature Bridge.

A private agency, appointed by the DTTDC for construction of the bridge, has already deposited the amount.

“Environment compensation of Rs 5.5 lakh was imposed on DTTDC after it was found that debris from the bridge was obstructing the river’s flow. They have already paid the compensation. Much of the debris has been removed. Work is on to remove the remaining debris,” said Imran Hussain, environment minister of Delhi.

Hindustan Times had reported on April 17 how debris generated during the construction of the bridge had choked almost the entire stretch of the river below, leaving a gap of only a few metres for the water to flow.

On April 19, in another report, HT highlighted how conditions for environmental clearance of the bridge, essential for any project costing more than Rs 50 crore, had been violated.

“Initially we had contested DPCC’s order when the sanction was imposed. But later the private agency deposited the compensation. No extra debris was dumped into the river. Temporary structures were built during the construction of the bridge. They were being demolished. This generated some debris. They have been removed,” said NK Sarin, executive engineer of the Signature Bridge project.

The bridge was given an environmental clearance by the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) in February 2017 with “specific conditions” that no waste, including construction spoils, should be dumped into the river and that the river’s flow should not be obstructed at any point.

Thereafter, the Yamuna pollution monitoring committee — a panel formed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) — had directed DPCC to submit a report on the dumping of construction waste into the Yamuna.

“During inspection, DPCC had found that around 3,500 tonnes of construction and demolition debris was lying on the river and choking the flow of the water. To date, around 2,500 tons of debris had already been removed. The rest is being removed,” Hussain said.

DPCC has also submitted a report in this regard with the NGT-appointed Yamuna pollution monitoring committee, a senior official of the pollution body said.

