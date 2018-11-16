DU cancelled DUSU president Ankiv Baisoya’s admission a day before he stepped down

Former Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) president Ankiv Baisoya’s admission was cancelled by the university’s Department of Buddhist Studies on November 14, a day before he stepped down from his post and the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) suspended him pending an inquiry.

Officials said the admission cancellation was carried out after the department received confirmation from Tamil Nadu-based Thiruvalluvar University that an undergraduate certificate submitted by Baisoya to seek admission to the Delhi University (DU) was “fake”.

HT has accessed a copy of the response sent by the Thiruvalluvar University’s controller of examinations B Senthil Kumar to DU’s Department of Buddhist Studies on November 13.

A scanned copy of the letter, written by Kumar on a university letterhead, had been emailed to the DU on the same day. “With reference to your inquiry, it is informed that the copy of the certificate of following candidate (Ankiv Baisoya) has been verified and found that the said certificate is not genuine. It is a fake certificate,” Kumar said in the letter.

Officials at the department, including department head KT Sarao, and DU registrar Tarun Das confirmed that they received Thiruvalluvar University’s response on November 13.

While Sarao refused to comment further, officials at the Department of Buddhist Studies said a meeting had been called on November 14 wherein Baisoya’s admission was cancelled. “We received the response from Thiruvalluvar University on the night of November 13 hence we could not take action on the same day. We, however, called a meeting the next morning and cancelled Baisoya’s admission,” said an official, requesting not to be identified.

Under DU norms, Baisoya was automatically removed from the post of DUSU president as soon as his admission was cancelled by the department on November 14.

The ABVP on Thursday said they asked Baisoya to step down citing intent to maintain the “genuineness” of the student union. The party also suspended him from the organisation till an inquiry is conducted.

Officials at Department of Buddhist Studies said they also informed the DU registrar’s office about the cancellation of admission. However, the DU registrar confirmed that the department had also sent a communication to the proctor’s office. “As per University norms, such matters are sent to the proctor’s office and they look into it. The proctor’s office has received a communication from the department and they are looking into it. The university will take whatever action is required as per rules and regulations,” Das said.

Despite several attempts, DU proctor Neeta Sehgal did not respond to calls and messages.

Delhi Police has investigated several cases of students using forged and fake degrees to get admission. Submitting a fake degree is listed as a crime under the Indian Penal Code.

Harender Singh, additional DCP (north), meanwhile, confirmed that the police had received a letter from the head of Department of Buddhist Studies. “He has written a letter to registrar informing the cancellation of admission. A copy of this has been given to SHO. We have written to the registrar. If any communication is made by any authority, we may take legal action,” he said.

Soon after Baisoya’s election as DUSU president on September 13, Congress-affiliated National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) had accused him of submitting a fake degree to secure admission in the DU. NSUI had later moved the Delhi High Court seeking cancellation of Baisoya’s admission.

First Published: Nov 16, 2018 23:57 IST