DU college student union prez kills self

President of the students’ union of a Delhi University’s college allegedly killed himself by hanging from a ceiling fan on Thursday afternoon, the police said.

Police said that the 22-year-old student leader, Utkarsh Sharma took the extreme step at his home in south Delhi’s Nanakpura.

According to the police, the reason behind the step is yet to be ascertained. the No suicide note was recovered from the body or the house. An inquest proceeding under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been initiated, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Devender Arya said Utkarsh was a third-year student of BA (Political Science) at Delhi University’s Ram Lal Anand College. Sharma was the president of the students’ union in the college. He lived in Nanakpura in a government flat which was allotted to his parents who are central government employees, the DCP said.

Police said Sharma was alone at home as his parents had gone to attend a relative’s wedding in Uttar Pradesh. His elder brother lives with his wife in Delhi’s Palam area.

Arya said the police control room received a call in the afternoon regarding a man who hanged himself at home. A team reached the house and found the man lying in the drawing room with a cloth around his neck.

“The victim’s brother, Udit told the police that he had come to check on Utkarsh as he was not answering theirs parent’s call since morning. Udit found the house locked from inside. He then broke open the door and found his brother hanging. Except for the ligature marks around his neck, no other visible injuries were found on the body,” said Arya.

Police said they are speaking with Utkarsh’s family members and his friends to ascertain if he was stressed because of some personal reasons. The principal of the college could not be reached for a comment.

First Published: May 31, 2019 05:22 IST