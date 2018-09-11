DUSU elections: No caste-based vote appeals, police tell candidates

Ahead of the Delhi University students’ union elections, Delhi Police has issued an advisory stating that strict action will be taken against any caste-based vote appeal or any gesture that may hurt feelings of any community. The candidates have also been asked not to criticise or comment on matters related to one’s personal life.

The points of the advisory were laid down in a joint meeting by the Delhi Police, members of the election committee constituted by the DU vice chancellor and representatives of the political parties on September 5.

The advisory, a copy of which HT has accessed, states “there will be no appeal to caste or communal feelings for securing votes”. It further mentions that criticism of other political parties, when made, will be confined to their policies and programme, past record and work. “Candidates will refrain from criticising aspects of private life...based on unverified allegations,” the document reads.

A senior police officer who attended the meeting said the parties have been apprised of the dos and don’ts. Police have also asked the candidates to ensure that none of their supporters create obstruction during the election or meetings conducted by other candidates.

DU chief election officer Vijay Kaul said a meeting with police is conducted every year ahead of DUSU polls. “Students are advised not to indulge in caste politics, a reiteration of the code of conduct,” he said.

The advisory also instructs policemen, especially station house officers, to deploy resources for collection of intelligence. “All information of importance pertaining to law and order must be communicated by the quickest possible means to senior officers,” it mentions.

DCP (north) Nupur Prasad said the advisory has a comprehensive security plan for the smooth conclusion of the entire election process. “Around 700 police personnel are deployed on special duty during elections. All vehicles are regularly checked so that fire arms are not brought. Checking of public buses has also been enhanced. The areas near the colleges and hostels are being patrolled,” Prasad said, adding that the focus is on keeping a check on incidents of harassment of women.

First Published: Sep 11, 2018 03:41 IST