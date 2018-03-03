Elevator crashes from second floor of building in Delhi’s AIIMS, 5 injured

Five people were injured after an elevator crashed from the second floor of a building at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Saturday, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Romil Baaniya said the accident at the Medical Support Office took place around 11am. The injured persons were reported to be stable.

Meanwhile, an AIIMS spokesperson told IANS that the cause of the accident was being probed.

