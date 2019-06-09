Ensure no power cuts in Malviya Nagar: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday directed government officials to install adequate number of transformers in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar to ensure that the locality gets uninterrupted power supply.

Kejriwal, who is also the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party, lead a door-to-door rally in Malviya Nagar on Saturday morning, during which a number of residents complained to him about power cuts in the area.

Addressing a public gathering at the end of the rally, Kejriwal said, “Delhi is the only city in the country that offers 24 hours power supply to all residents. We have seen that there are some pockets in the city which often witness power cuts because of local faults. New transformers will be provided in such areas.”

Kejriwal also asked officialss accompanying him to make sure that adequate transformers are installed in Malviya Nagar at the earliest.

