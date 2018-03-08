Expect traffic chaos for 4 days in Delhi as VVIPs arrive for solar summit

Several areas in Delhi are likely to see heavy congestion between Friday and Monday, the Delhi Traffic Police has said, asking people – particularly students who need to take their board examinations – to prepare accordingly.

The worst-hit are likely to be the central Delhi area and stretches connecting it to the airport, which will be among 40 roads where “intermittent restrictions” will be made for VVIPs coming to attend the International Solar Alliance Summit, in addition to the rush expected at India Gate for Odisha Parba.

“A large gathering is expected at India Gate memorial between Friday and Sunday and it could result in heavy congestion of vehicles in the region,” Dependra Pathak, the Delhi Traffic Police chief, said on Thursday.

Garima Bhatnagar, joint commissioner of police (traffic), said 40 routes in central Delhi that will be affected include the India Gate C-Hexagon, Shanti Path, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, Sardar Patel Marg, Janpath and Ashoka Road.

In south Delhi, the stretch from RTR flyover to Dhaula Kuan, Thimayya Marg, Parade Road and Terminal -3 road will be restricted for limited periods for the movement of dignitaries to and from the airport. These restrictions will mainly be in effect on Friday and Monday, the arrival and departure days for most VVIPs.

Police said the exact timings of the restrictions would depend on when the dignitaries arrive and on their choice of travelling between the solar summit venue and their hotels.

Pathak said arrangements have been made to ensure restrictions do not last more than five minutes at a time. “To ensure minimum inconvenience and maximum facilitation of traffic, we will make optimum use of our staff, seek help from Google and inform commuters about restrictions through social media and radio advertisements,” he added.

The officer said motorists must look up Google Maps, which will not suggest restricted stretches for navigation. “Students who have to appear for board exams in the affected areas must plan well in advance and leave for the venue with extra time in hand,” he said.