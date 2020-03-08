Faith no bar: Waqf board to help repair homes, shops

delhi

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 00:03 IST

Delhi Waqf Board released ₹50 lakh for the repair and renovation of houses and shops damaged in the riot-hit parts of north-east Delhi.

According to Delhi Waqf Board chairman Amanatullah Khan, the board will help the riot-affected people to repair their houses and shops, irrespective of their faith.

“The Construction Committee of Delhi Waqf Board will undertake repair work from Saturday. The houses and shops of affected people, no matter which religion they belong to, will be repaired by the Waqf Board and an amount of ₹50 lakh was released for the purpose,” he said.

The Board has prepared a list of affected people whose shops and houses were damaged in the violence or gutted in arson. “The work has started with helping the affected people in Tyre Market of Gokalpur. The entire market, with around 225 shops, was gutted,”said Khan.

The Board has also started repair work to restore 19 mosques vandalised during the violence last month. “The repair work started with a masjid in Ashok Nagar. An advance amount of ₹5 lakh has been released by the Waqf Board for it,” the Waqf Board chiarman said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has also stepped up its relief process in the Mustafabad Eidgah camp on Saturday. In a statement issued on Saturday, the government said, “The sudden rain in Delhi over the last two days caused some immediate flooding at the relief camp of Mustafabad but the Delhi government ensured speedy removal of the water from the camp and also provided 800 beds to the people.”

A team of Delhi government officials also met the residents in the camp on Saturday to take a stock of the situation. “The people staying at the camp unanimously said that some people are intentionally spreading wrong messages claiming that the condition of the camp is not good and that the victims are leaving. They condemned such deliberate lies on the relief camp and observed that from food to every basic facilities were provided to them,” the statement added.