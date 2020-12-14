Farmers blocked Delhi-Ghaziabad carriageway at UP Gate on Monday morning

delhi

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 12:55 IST

Protesting farmers at UP Gate in Ghaziabad blocked the Delhi-Ghaziabad carriageway of National Highway-9 for a brief period on Monday morning, leading to heavy traffic jams, said Ghaziabad police.

Several farmers’ bodies are protesting against the three new farm laws at UP Gate since November 28 and their core committee had given a call for protests at respective district headquarters on December 14.

The protesters have blocked the Ghaziabad-Delhi carriageway since December 3 but Delhi-Ghaziabad carriageway has been open to regular traffic, except for four hours on December 8 during Bharat Bandh and for about 10-20 minutes this morning.

“A group of protesting farmers blocked the Delhi-Ghaziabad carriageway for about 10 minutes and this led to long traffic jams up to Ghazipur on Monday,” said Gyanendra Singh, superintendent of police (city 2).

The police officer added that the farmers soon vacated the spot and returned to the other side of the highway, their regular protest spot.

“In order to ease the traffic build-up, we diverted the traffic to the Kaushambi road and normal traffic was restored on the highway within 20-30 minutes,” Singh added.

A group of farmers also reached the district headquarters in Ghaziabad city to mark their protest as per the call given by their leaders. They will submit a memorandum of demands to the district magistrate.