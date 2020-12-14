e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 14, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Farmers blocked Delhi-Ghaziabad carriageway at UP Gate on Monday morning

Farmers blocked Delhi-Ghaziabad carriageway at UP Gate on Monday morning

Farmers have been opposing the three farm laws passed by the Centre earlier this year.

delhi Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 12:55 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Ghaziabad
Farmers had blocked both carriageway against Centre's farm reform laws, at Ghazipur border today.
Farmers had blocked both carriageway against Centre's farm reform laws, at Ghazipur border today. (PTI Photo)
         

Protesting farmers at UP Gate in Ghaziabad blocked the Delhi-Ghaziabad carriageway of National Highway-9 for a brief period on Monday morning, leading to heavy traffic jams, said Ghaziabad police.

Several farmers’ bodies are protesting against the three new farm laws at UP Gate since November 28 and their core committee had given a call for protests at respective district headquarters on December 14.

The protesters have blocked the Ghaziabad-Delhi carriageway since December 3 but Delhi-Ghaziabad carriageway has been open to regular traffic, except for four hours on December 8 during Bharat Bandh and for about 10-20 minutes this morning.

“A group of protesting farmers blocked the Delhi-Ghaziabad carriageway for about 10 minutes and this led to long traffic jams up to Ghazipur on Monday,” said Gyanendra Singh, superintendent of police (city 2).

The police officer added that the farmers soon vacated the spot and returned to the other side of the highway, their regular protest spot.

“In order to ease the traffic build-up, we diverted the traffic to the Kaushambi road and normal traffic was restored on the highway within 20-30 minutes,” Singh added.

A group of farmers also reached the district headquarters in Ghaziabad city to mark their protest as per the call given by their leaders. They will submit a memorandum of demands to the district magistrate.

tags
top news
‘Unprovoked aggression a reminder of how world is changing’: Rajnath Singh on Ladakh standoff
‘Unprovoked aggression a reminder of how world is changing’: Rajnath Singh on Ladakh standoff
Several border points in Delhi remain closed for traffic as farmers’ stir escalates
Several border points in Delhi remain closed for traffic as farmers’ stir escalates
Covid cluster at IIT Madras: 71 people test positive this month
Covid cluster at IIT Madras: 71 people test positive this month
Chinese debt defaults send investors into a tizzy
Chinese debt defaults send investors into a tizzy
India aims to surpass China in mobile manufacturing: Ravi Shankar Prasad
India aims to surpass China in mobile manufacturing: Ravi Shankar Prasad
J&K: PDP leader’s personal security officer killed as two terrorists fire indiscriminately
J&K: PDP leader’s personal security officer killed as two terrorists fire indiscriminately
LIVE: Centre misleading everyone on MSP, says BKU Haryana chief
LIVE: Centre misleading everyone on MSP, says BKU Haryana chief
Watch: Protesting farmer celebrates daughter’s 1st birthday at Tikri border
Watch: Protesting farmer celebrates daughter’s 1st birthday at Tikri border
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In