e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 30, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Farmers’ protest: Delhi’s Chilla, Ghazipur borders remain closed, traffic diverted

Farmers’ protest: Delhi’s Chilla, Ghazipur borders remain closed, traffic diverted

The traffic police advised motorists coming into Delhi from Uttar Pradesh to take routes passing through Anand Vihar, DND Flyway, Loni DND and Apsara borders, which have remained mostly unaffected

delhi Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 09:14 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Demonstrators gathered on a blocked section of National Highway-9 (NH9) at Ghazipur Border (Delhi-UP) where farmers are camped in protest against new farm laws, in New Delhi, on Tuesday.
Demonstrators gathered on a blocked section of National Highway-9 (NH9) at Ghazipur Border (Delhi-UP) where farmers are camped in protest against new farm laws, in New Delhi, on Tuesday.(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
         

Several borders of the national capital with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh (UP) continued to remain closed for traffic movement on Wednesday due to the ongoing farmers’ protest against three new farm laws.

The Delhi-UP border at Chilla and Ghazipur is closed for those coming from Noida and Ghaziabad.

The traffic police advised motorists coming into Delhi from Uttar Pradesh to take routes passing through Anand Vihar, DND Flyway, Loni DND and Apsara borders, which have remained mostly unaffected.

Also Read: Centre, farmer unions to hold sixth round of talks today, protesters firm on demand for repeal of laws

The entry and exit points between Delhi and Haryana, passing through Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Saboli and Mangesh borders have continued to remain closed.

The traffic police said that they have been diverting traffic from Mukarba and GTK Road. Motorists can choose other border routes such as the Delhi-Gurgaon and Delhi-Faridabad stretches opening between the two states.

The ongoing farmers’ protest entered Day 35 on Wednesday. The leaders of several farmer unions protesting at Delhi’s borders will be meeting the Centre for another round of talks Wednesday evening to discuss the three contentious laws.

tags
top news
Farmers’ protests: Sixth round of talks today; unions want repeal of laws, higher MSP
Farmers’ protests: Sixth round of talks today; unions want repeal of laws, higher MSP
India registers 20,549 Covid-19 cases in 24 hrs, recoveries cross 9.83 mn
India registers 20,549 Covid-19 cases in 24 hrs, recoveries cross 9.83 mn
Govt proposes mandatory airbags for passengers in front seats of vehicles
Govt proposes mandatory airbags for passengers in front seats of vehicles
UK virus strain in India: 14 more test positive, 20 cases so far
UK virus strain in India: 14 more test positive, 20 cases so far
Ram Temple: New technique may be adopted for construction of foundation
Ram Temple: New technique may be adopted for construction of foundation
Man slips into coma due to blood clots in brain after Covid-19, recovers
Man slips into coma due to blood clots in brain after Covid-19, recovers
New Year eve’s celebrations in Kolkata come under HC scanner
New Year eve’s celebrations in Kolkata come under HC scanner
‘AAP to install free WiFi hotspot for farmers at Singhu border’: Raghav Chadha
‘AAP to install free WiFi hotspot for farmers at Singhu border’: Raghav Chadha
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEMutant Coronavirus StrainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

India news

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In