Few takers for flats in Narela, DDA to hire consultant to redevelop area

After receiving a low-key response to its housing projects in Narela, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) now plans to hire a consultant to help redevelop and repackage the urban extension.

DDA vice-chairman Tarun Kapoor said, “There are certain gaps in basic facilities such as public transport and water supply and we are trying to resolve them. We are going to hire a consultant to suggest ways to make Narela an attractive proposition for homebuyers and in the commercial sector.”

The consultant will prepare a report on the commercial activities that can be developed in the area apart from the industrial sector—DDA has an Integrated Freight Complex in Narela—so as to generate employment.

“The consultant will quantify facilities like markets, schools, public transport etc, which are needed to redevelop the area. At present, we have developed good quality housing, but there are very few sources of employment. This is one of the main reasons why people aren’t applying for flats in Narela,” Kapoor said.

With nearly 45,000 dwelling units in various stages of construction, the land owning agency has invested about ₹2,500-3,000 crore in Narela.

Although the DDA has written to the Delhi government to improve transport connectivity, a DDA official said it plans to provide a bus service from its housing complexes to the nearest Metro station and bus stops.

“The consultant will be hired within a month and will be expected to give a detailed report in a month or two. We could develop some parts as educational hubs. Our aim is to bring commercial activity to the area and for that, we plan to auction space for warehouses and other commercial activity,” Kapoor said.

The DDA’s main worry is the poor response to its housing projects, including for those in the economically weaker section (EWS) category, despite the huge demand for housing in the national capital.

But the DDA housing scheme, launched in March and later extended by a month to May, didn’t get a good response.

Of the 8,000-odd houses in the EWS category in Narela, the DDA received only 1,000-odd applications. “People don’t want to live in Narela due to lack of infrastructure and employment opportunities,” the official said.

Urban planners this is the result of a planning failure on the DDA’s part as the agency failed to simultaneously develop economic and residential facilities.

“The biggest disadvantage was the location, as it is far from the city’s centre and not well-connected. The Integrated Freight Complex was also not connected to the main road. There is a need to prepare a comprehensive plan for the area, especially for sectors where housing has been developed. There is a need to develop a major attraction — like an entertainment hub. We had proposed one in Narela a few years ago, but the plan didn’t materialise,” Sabyasachi Das, former planning commissioner (in-charge) and head of UTTIPEC, said.

