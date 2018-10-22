Fire breaks out at garment warehouses in Delhi, no casualties reported

A fire broke out in two garment warehouses on Rama Road in Delhi Sunday night.

Ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flame. However, no casualty has been reported as yet.

In another incident, a fire broke out at Bhalswa landfill site in Delhi. Around 2,700 tonnes of garbage is dumped per day at the 40-acre landfill.

Located in northwest Delhi, Bhalswa is the largest landfill of the national capital that caters to nearly 50 % population of Delhi, including Jahangirpuri, Civil Lines, Kirti Nagar, Model Town and old Delhi’s Chandni Chowk.

Earlier in 2016, a major fire had broken out at the trash mountain site that remained up in flames for weeks.

