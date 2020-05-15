Five more areas de-sealed in Delhi, 74 remain

delhi

Updated: May 15, 2020 23:35 IST

Delhi government on Friday de-contained five more areas in New Delhi, west and northeast Delhi districts after no fresh Covid-19 cases were reported from these areas.

Areas which have been containment restrictions were scaled down include Israel Camp at Rangpuri in New Delhi district; JJ Colony in Madipur, camp no-2 Nangloi and Nihal Vihar — all in west Delhi; and gali no-4 B-block Shahtri Park in northeast Delhi.

Till now the government has scaled down operations in 28 containment zones. At present Delhi has 74 containment areas.