Fix timelines for 24x7 water supply project: Kejriwal

Fix timelines for 24x7 water supply project: Kejriwal

delhi Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 00:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

New Delhi:

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday reviewed the government’s 24x7 water supply and augmentation plan to ensure all neighbourhoods are connected with water supply in the coming years.

In the meeting, Kejriwal told officials of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) that time frames would have to be fixed for all the projects. “This has to be ensured to provide relief to the people and prevent unnecessary expenditure of money. I will review the ongoing projects on 24x7 water supply across Delhi around the 15th of every month. The DJB officials will inform me about the monthly progress of work through presentations, including the progress of laying of sewer lines and rainwater harvesting projects,” Kejriwal said in the meeting.

DJB officials said Delhi will need about 1500 MGD water by 2031.

“Efforts to provide water supply pipelines in Delhi’s colonies are continuing at a fast pace. So far, out of 1799 (colonies), pipelines have been laid in 1,622 colonies. In the next six months, these colonies will have a clean water supply from pipelines. Besides, water pipelines will reach the remaining 113 colonies by March 2022,” a statement issued by the Delhi government read.

A total of 580 unauthorised and authorised colonies have been included in the water project, out of which 517 colonies have been connected with the pipeline network. The DJB said the remaining colonies will be connected by December 2021.

“There are a total of 1799 colonies in Delhi. Out of these, 260 colonies are in East Delhi, out of which 256 colonies have been connected with a water network,” DJB stated in the meeting.

DJB chairperson Satyendar Jain cautioned officials against repeatedly digging arterial roads across the city in the name of repair work, to avoid any kind of inconvenience to public.

“We should lay a proper sewer system wherever road construction is happening so that we do not end up digging up roads again and again,” Jain said.

