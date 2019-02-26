Flyovers, CCTVs, beautification on Delhi govt’s ‘off-track’ list

The Delhi government’s outcome budget presented on Monday, rated Public Works Department (PWD) as the worst performer in terms of the number of “off-track” projects. The department failed to achieve its targets as, of the 113 critical projects, 35% were off track, which means that the progress on such projects was less than 70%.

In the “Outcome Budget 2018-19” for the PWD, there are 231 indicators (projects/schemes) of which 113 have been identified as critical/important. Some of the important projects that are off-track include the construction of 2.7 km flyover from Munirka to Army Hospital parallel to Rao Tula Ram Marg flyover, the 3.5 km-Barapullah-3 elevated corridor (Mayur Vihar to Sarai Kale Khan), installation of 1.4 lakh CCTV cameras at public places, the east-west corridor (Anand Vihar to Peeragarhi) and the north-south corridor (Wazirabad to Tilak Nagar).

The report says that only 62% work could be completed on the flyover parallel to RTR flyover and the project is expected to be ready by June this year. Only 65% work of Barapullah Phase-3 elevated corridor project could be completed, however, the deadline of the project was October 2017.

The report said land acquisition is the main hurdle in Barapullah Phase-3 project. The progress of work is held up in for a length of 750 metres (8.5 acre area) as two plots measuring 500 metres and 250 metres are yet to be acquired.

The government’s ambitious plan of landscaping roads under the part of its ‘Green Budget’ is also stuck and is running behind schedule. The project was to be completed by March 2019.

