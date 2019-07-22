Former CM’s last wish honoured: Laid to rest in CNG crematorium

Former three-time chief minister Sheila Dikshit was cremated on Sunday in a CNG-powered crematorium, complying with her wishes.

The longest serving chief minister of Delhi, Dikshit is known for introducing environment friendly policies in the city during her tenure.

It was under her regime that CNG was introduced in public transportation and steps were taken to increase the green cover in the city.

In 2007—when she was the CM—the municipal corporation in Delhi came up with the first CNG crematorium in the Capital, offering a cleaner alternative to the traditional funeral pyre.

Dikshit’s son Sandeep on Sunday said, “When she was alive she would often mention that she wanted to be cremated in a CNG crematorium. We have honoured her wish. She has always lived by example and even after her death set an example.”

Experts said that a CNG cremation is a cost effective and environment friendly alternative to traditional method, but is yet to gain popularity among people because of the fear of compromising with “religious traditions”.

A CNG cremation costs around ₹500, as opposed to traditional cremations where each quintal of wood costs nearly ₹1, 000.

The cost incurred for using the services in an electric crematorium also touches nearly ₹1200 and requires four hours for the body to be cremated.

Apart from this, burning a body using wood can take up to 10-12 hours, while a CNG cremation would take less than an hour.

“These eco-friendly methods are unpopular because it isn’t popularised. Her (Dikshit) making it clear that she wanted to be cremated in a CNG crematorium and talks around it will surely reach out to more people,” said Anumita Roychowdhury, executive director (research and advocacy) at Centre for Science and Technology.

