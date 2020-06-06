e-paper
Former Delhi Police commissioner Ved Marwah dies

Marwah was the police commissioner of Delhi from 1985-88 and served as the third director general of the elite National Security Guard from 1988-90. He was a former governor of Manipur, Jharkhand and Mizoram.

delhi Updated: Jun 06, 2020 09:32 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Panaji
Ved Marwah, Delhi’s former police commissioner, was also a governor of Manipur, Jharkhand and Mizoram.
Former Delhi Police commissioner Ved Marwah died in Goa on Friday, Goa Police said. He was 87.

“We are deeply saddened at the loss of a great leader of the police force. Sh. Ved Marwah, IPS led the force from the front through difficult times and served as a Governor to 3 states. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. @goacm,” the Goa DGP’s official Twitter handle said.

Former chief election commissioner S Y Quraishi expressed shock at Marwah’s death.

“I am shocked to know that Shri Ved Marwah former CP Delhi passed on. He was once my boss as JS Women’s Development, the best I ever had. He was President @StStephensClg Alumni Assn. I was VP with him. Pray for peace for his soul. @CafeSSC,” he tweeted.

