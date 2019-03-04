Foundation laid for first automated puzzle car parking in Delhi

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) Monday laid the foundation stone for Delhi’s first fully automated puzzle car parking at Adhchini village near Aurobindo Marg. The facility will be commissioned in the next six months, officials said.

Having several advantages over conventional parking system, the puzzle parking is being constructed over an area of 310 square metres at a total cost of Rs 7.55 crore. It will accommodate 56 cars over two modules (building with elevators) with six levels each. “It will be eco-friendly with faster parking and retrieval by lift. There will be customised parking solution, comprehensive fire safety and 24x7 security here,” said a senior official.

“This puzzle parking will have an attractive modular design with a canopy. A pilot will be deployed here to park and retrieve cars. The entire process will be fast and smooth and retrieval time less than three minutes,” said SDMC commissioner Puneet Goel.

First Published: Mar 04, 2019 23:36 IST