Four inter-state snatchers held, phones recovered: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police on Friday said it has arrested four interstate snatchers who stole mobile phones in Delhi and sold them to their contacts in Haryana’s Mewat region. Sixteen stolen mobile phones and a scooter, which the arrested men used in the crimes were recovered from them. Four cases were solved with their arrest, the police said.

According to the police, the men used code words — “file” and “pen” — for stolen cellphones when they discussed the disposal of the stolen cell phones to receivers in the Mewat region over telephonic conversation . These code words were used to avoid being caught by enforcement agencies, they said.

First Published: Apr 07, 2019 04:22 IST