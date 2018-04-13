Four killed, three injured as fire breaks out in parking of North Delhi building

Four members of a family were killed, while three others sustained burn injuries on Friday in a massive fire that broke out in North Delhi, a fire official said.

According to a Delhi Fire Service officer, the fire broke out at 2.15 past midnight in the ground floor parking area of a three-storey building at Pitampura’s Kohat Enclave. Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

“The deceased have been identified as Rakesh Nagpal (40), his wife Tina (35) and their children Devesh (10) and Shreya (6). They died due to suffocation and burn injuries,” the officer said.

“The injured have been identified as Rakesh’s mother Sarabjeet (91), and two other family members — Aishwarya and Neelu. Sarabjeet has been admitted to Ambedkar Hospital with burn injury,” he added.

“Prima facie, it appears that the fire broke out from an electric metre in the parking area following which four cars, two bikes and four scooters were gutted. The fire then spread to the first floor. The family members were sleeping at the time of the fire and were trapped inside,” the officer said.

“The fire was doused at around 4 am. During cooling operations, the firefighters recovered four bodies,” he added.