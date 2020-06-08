e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 08, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / From Gurugram to Ghaziabad, people enter Delhi as borders open after curbs relaxed under Unlock 1

From Gurugram to Ghaziabad, people enter Delhi as borders open after curbs relaxed under Unlock 1

Announcing relaxations as part of Unlock 1, Kejriwal had said that malls, restaurants and religious places in Delhi would open from Monday

delhi Updated: Jun 08, 2020 08:45 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People enter Delhi from the Gurugram border on Monday morning.
People enter Delhi from the Gurugram border on Monday morning.(ANI photo)
         

A day after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced opening of Delhi’s border, vehicles were seen easily crossing into the national capital.

From Gurugram to Ghaziabad, there was relief for commuters who have to go to the national capital for work or other purposes. Till now, government officials and those with passes were only allowed to enter the national capital.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

The border was closed after lockdown was imposed to check the spread of the coronavirus disease. The curbs were relaxed for a few days during the lockdown, but the Delhi government again sealed the border once the number of cases started increasing. Haryana and Uttar Pradesh governments also imposed border curbs to stop the spike in cases.

The announcement of opening the border was made by Kejriwal at a press conference on Sunday. Kejriwal, however, clarified that hotels and banquet halls will not open for now because such facilities could be used to treat Covid-19 patients with a rise in infections.

Announcing relaxations as part of “Unlock 1”, Kejriwal had said that malls, restaurants and religious places in Delhi would open from Monday after more than two months since the coronavirus lockdown was imposed, but banquets and hotels would remain closed.

After Kejriwal’s announcement, authorities at several malls appeared undecided about the reopening date. Restaurants in popular marketplaces such as Connaught Place and Khan Market said they will need some time to put in place all arrangements, such as change in seating plans.

A spokesperson of a prominent mall in South Delhi said the shopping centre has drafted its own standard operating procedures (SOPs) in addition to the ones issued by the Union health ministry. “We will need at least two-three days to put all measures in places. A final date will be decided by tomorrow (Monday),” the spokesperson said on the condition of anonymity.

Delhi, which imposed a shutdown on March 23 (two days before the national lockdown), has already allowed the opening of offices - both government and private - and marketplaces, except malls.

A section of city residents expressed concerns over the government’s move. BS Vohra, president of Federation of East Delhi resident welfare associations, said, “The government should reconsider opening all markets and malls... the number of cases has increased manifold.”

tags
top news
4 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K’s Shopian
4 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K’s Shopian
LIVE: New Zealand to end social distancing after zero active Covid-19 cases reported
LIVE: New Zealand to end social distancing after zero active Covid-19 cases reported
Chinese army carries out large-scale drill to check preparedness at border with India
Chinese army carries out large-scale drill to check preparedness at border with India
From Gurugram to Ghaziabad, people enter Delhi as borders open
From Gurugram to Ghaziabad, people enter Delhi as borders open
These documents are required for treatments in Delhi hospitals
These documents are required for treatments in Delhi hospitals
Case against Rajasthan hospital staff for WhatsApp posts against Muslims
Case against Rajasthan hospital staff for WhatsApp posts against Muslims
Minneapolis council backs dismantling police force over George Floyd’s death
Minneapolis council backs dismantling police force over George Floyd’s death
Covid update: India’s 9000 per day stat; Delhi doctors ‘insulted’; China’s defence
Covid update: India’s 9000 per day stat; Delhi doctors ‘insulted’; China’s defence
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In