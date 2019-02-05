‘Future-ready’ Dwarka battles traffic congestion

Dwarka, touted as the “sub-city of the 21st century” when it was being developed in the mid-90s, is already facing an issue plaguing most Indian cities — traffic congestion.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has roped in the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) to study the issue and prepare a detailed plan to address it. With 70-80% of the area developed so far and some major projects like the India International Convention Centre, and several housing projects proposed in the sub-city, traffic is bound to increase.

“SPA will identify the major problems, bottlenecks and suggest solutions to improve the connectivity within the sub-city and with rest of the city,” said Tarun Kapoor, DDA vice-chairman.

Despite the Metro, Dwarka has a weak public transport system. The result: its three main entry points — Dwarka Road (from National Highway-8 side), sector 21-Dwarka Link road (Urban Extension Road-II) and Dabri Mor — get choked during peak hours. The Sector 21-Dwarka link road used by Gurugram-bound traffic from north Delhi, Najafgarh and West Delhi is jam-packed during the morning hours. At Dabri Mor, encroachment on the main road slows traffic.

“It takes 1.5 hours to travel less than 20-25km, between central Delhi and Dwarka during peak hours. The main problem commuters face is at the three main entry points to the subcity,” said a DDA official and member of Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning and Engineering) Centre (UTTIPEC), on condition of anonymity. “There is an urgent need to look for an alternate route to connect Dwarka with rest of the city.”

“Dwarka was supposed to be a planned area,” said Rejimon CK, founder of Dwarka Forum (an association of Resident Welfare Associations in Dwarka). “But the problems we are facing today show the opposite. A lot of Gurugram-bound traffic from west Delhi pass through Dwarka as they try to avoid the Ring Road, which is very congested. Within the sub-city, there is major traffic problem due to road design flaws. There is traffic jam in most areas where traffic merges.”

Within the city, most people are dependent on private vehicles. The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) doesn’t run intracity bus service.

“Metro alone can’t be the solution to transportation problem. Other modes like the bus network, non-motorised vehicles etc should have been planned. A feeder system for overall connectivity should have bene been there. Mixed development should have been planned. It is an opportunity lost,” said Anumita Roy Chowdhury, Executive Director (Research and Advocacy), Centre for Science and Environment.

Transport experts say the DDA should push for para-transit to ensure that all the blocks are well-connected so that the dependence of personal vehicles within the sub-city is reduced. “There is a need for route rationalisation to ensure that a good public transport system is in place,” said Chowdhury.

First Published: Feb 05, 2019 13:11 IST