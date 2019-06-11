Govt appoints 69 lawyers to appear for it in district courts

The Delhi government has appointed a panel of 69 advocates for appearance in cases on its behalf before the district courts in Delhi, senior government officials said on Monday.

A notification with regard to the appointment was issued by the government on May 27, senior government officials said.

There are seven district court complexes in Delhi.

“These appointments shall be subject to such terms and conditions as may be prescribed from time to time. This notification shall come into force with immediate effect and shall remain in force till further orders,” the notification stated. Advocates Neeraj Aggarwal, Bindiya Savara, Pratyaksh Gupta, Mridul Jain, Ajay Sharma, Dheeraj Kumar Singh, Rohit Bansal, Apoorv Gupta, Mukesh Anand and Firdouse Qutb Wani are part of the panel.

This notification comes around a year after Lieutenant Governor had declared “invalid” a panel of 14 lawyers appointed by the government to represent it cases before Delhi High Court, citing procedural lapses.

First Published: Jun 11, 2019 04:56 IST