Govt readies rehab plan for shelter inhabitants with substance-use disorder

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 22:16 IST

The Delhi government’s social welfare department is preparing a rehabilitation plan for the migrants and the homeless with a history of substance use disorders, who are now living across its temporary shelter homes, set up in schools, to during the Covid-19 lockdown.

A week ago, over 4,000 migrants and homeless from Yamuna Pushta, Chandni Chowk and adjoining areas in Old Delhi were shifted to government schools-turned-shelter homes; some of them need long-term care, a senior government official said.

Indu Prakash, a member of the Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee for homeless shelters in Delhi, said, “There are a lot of vagabonds and homeless people who have chemical dependence or are affected by substance-use disorder. These temporary shelter homes will be closed once the lockdown is lifted but these people need long-term care. We had raised our concern with the Delhi government which then issued necessary orders.”

In an order dated April 18, Delhi government’s chief secretary Vijay Dev had said that some of the “homeless people may need long-term counselling/rehabilitation”.

“The social welfare department shall assess the need and arrange for the same at their Lampur Centre and ensure that the same is done on priority without any delay,” read the order by chief secretary.

A senior Delhi government official with the social welfare department said the screening for substance abuse of those who were shifted from Yamuna Pushta will start soon. “A meeting was held on Monday to discuss the modalities. We will soon start screening to identify those who would need long-term care and rehabilitation. We are exploring all options where these people can be shifted for better care,” said the official requesting anonymity.

Meanwhile, a team of doctors have been posted in each revenue district to assess the health, including mental health, of people living in shelter homes due to the lockdown.

Dr Nimesh Desai, director of Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IBHAS), said, “Our doctors are posted in each district and are screening all the homeless and migrants living there. If anybody needs institutional medical attention, then they are provided that. At IBHAS, we have facility for people in case they need hospitalisation.”