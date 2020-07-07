Govt withdraws order to delink three hotels from hospitals

delhi

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 00:00 IST

The Delhi government on Monday withdrew its order delinking three hotels in the city that were acting as extended Covid-19 facilities and were attached to three separate hospitals.

The order delinking the three hospitals was issued on Sunday, citing poor room occupancy and unnecessary staff expenditure and maintenance of facilities as the reasons for the decision.

A senior official with the revenue department said that the earlier order was issued in haste and the government has planned to maintain the status quo at least till July 15. “We have to be open to the possibility of an unexpected spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in the next few days,” the official, who did not wish to be identified, said.

Through the Sunday order, the government had delinked Hotel Piccadily in the Janakpuri District Centre complex that was acting as an extended facility for Mata Chanan Devi Hospital, Hotel Taj Vivanta in Dwarka that was acting as an extended facility for Akash Healthcare Super Speciality Hospital and Hotel Pride Plaza in Delhi Aerocity that was acting as an extended facility for Venkateswara Hospital in Dwarka.

The order had further stated that Hotel Welcome in Dwarka Sector 10 that was acting as an extended facility for Manipal Hospital in Sector 6, Dwarka, would now act as an extended Covid-19 facility for the all the three other hospitals as well.

The withdrawal order, which HT has seen, stated that the decision has the approval of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).