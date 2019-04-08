Gurugram’s Bajghera overbridge to be delayed till September

Commuters will have to wait longer to experience seamless connectivity between Palam Vihar and New Palam Vihar through the Bajghera railway crossing, as the Public Works Department (PWD) has once again extended the deadline for the railway over bridge (ROB) being constructed at the crossing for six months, from March to September 2019. The PWD was supposed to open the ROB for traffic in December 2018, but had extended the deadline till March 2019.

Work on the ROB had started in December 2016, when the traffic was stopped on the road connecting Palam Vihar and New Palam Vihar through the Bajghera railway crossing. The residents of Palam Vihar, New Palam Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Sectors 99-115 and many other areas have been facing a tough time crossing the railway line since then.

Commuters between Gurugram and Delhi who use this road have also been facing difficulty in commuting. They currently use either the Daulatabad flyover or the Chauma railway crossing, which is being manually managed by the railways.

“The PWD is the custodial authority of the ROB, but its central portion is being constructed by the Indian Railways, since it owns the lands falling on both sides of the track. The PWD has almost completed its work on both sides of the track and is waiting for the railways to complete the central portion of the ROB and the railway under bridge(RUB). The railways will complete the work by September and we will open the ROB for traffic soon after that,” said Narender Yadav, PWD executive engineer.

Desh Rattan Gupta, chief engineer, Northern Railway, said, “Rains disturbed our work badly between June and September last year, and then there was the problem of sewer overflow. The area under the railway track was waterlogged and this disturbed digging work and casting pillars. It delayed our work by five months. We will complete our work by early in September and handover the ROB to the PWD.”

According to locals, two sewer lines of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) that are running along the railway line were shifted in early 2018 by the PWD contractor in a faulty manner and that resulted in an overflow problem during the rainy season.

Ishu Aggarwal, a local resident of Palam Vihar, said, “Sewer backflow created a big problem for residents whose houses are located along this road. Water entered their houses and many evacuated fed up with the blame game between GMDA and PWD.”

Yashish Yadav, a resident of Sector 110A, said, “I doubt if the ROB will be opened for traffic in September. After the railways complete their work, the PWD will take at least two to three months to construct the slope towards Palam Vihar, a service lane and U-turns for local traffic, etc. The progress of the PWD contractor has been very slow.”

