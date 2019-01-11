Haryana artist arrested for allegedly duping retired government official of Rs 60 lakh during demonetisation

A 27-year-old stage artist from Haryana has been arrested for allegedly duped a retired government official of Rs 60 lakh on the pretext of exchanging old notes with new currency more than two years ago, the police said on Thursday.

Police said the woman was declared a proclaimed offender (PO) by a Delhi court ever since she was evading arrest in the case registered at the Roop Nagar police station.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Nupur Prasad confirmed the arrest and identified her as Shikha Raghav from Haryana. “Our special staff team received a tip-off about Raghav’s presence in Haryana and caught her on Wednesday. She was brought to Delhi on Thursday. No recovery has been made from her,” said Prasad.

The DCP said Raghav performs in religious and other events in Delhi and neighbouring states. In 2016, she and her friend Pawan had participated in a Ramlila in North Delhi, during which she came in contact with an organiser of the event, a retired paramilitary officer.

During demonetisation, the retired official and his family members had old notes worth around Rs 60 lakh with them. Raghav and Pawan allegedly told them they get the old notes exchanged with new ones. They took the money and fled. “An FIR was registered on the retired official’s complaint,” said the DCP.

Police said while Pawan was arrested and sent to jail, Raghav went underground. The court declared her a proclaimed offender and directed the police to trace and nab her.

First Published: Jan 11, 2019 12:22 IST