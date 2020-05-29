e-paper
HC asks govt to file affidavit on pleas against 70% corona fee

delhi Updated: May 29, 2020 23:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the government to file a detailed affidavit on a bunch of pleas challenging the government’s decision to levy 70% ‘special corona fee’ on the MRP of liquor of all brands in the city.

A bench of chief justice D N Patel and justice Sangita Dhingra Seghal, conducting the hearing via video conferencing, heard part of the arguments and asked the government to file another detailed affidavit and listed the matter for further hearing on June 19.

The Delhi government, in its earlier affidavit, had opposed the petitions that challenged a May 4 notification levying a ‘special corona fee’ on liquor in the national Capital and said there is an element of privilege via a viz sale/ dealing in liquor and the State is free to regulate it under the excise law.

Earlier this month, after reports of massive crowding at the government-run liquor vends when they opened for business, the government had added a 70% special fee to the MRP of liquor.

